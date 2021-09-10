Hemp nearing harvest at Door County Cannabis Company

(WFRV) – Hemp harvest is just around the corner for Wisconsin growers. Not all varieties will be ready at once, which is a blessing considering how much work it is to harvest hemp.

In this story, the team at Door County Cannabis Company explains the process of harvesting and what sets their product apart from other CBD products on the market.

They started the company off with gummies and oils for people and pets. They have recently expanded to offer vape cartridges and a CBD balm.

To find a store near you, or to shop online visit https://www.doorcountycannabis.co/

