(WFRV) – What started as an event for cheesemakers to showcase their products has become the kickoff to June Dairy Month for Calumet County.

The Hilbert Cheese Derby is celebrating 75 years!

Head to Hilbert Civic Park on Thursday, June 8 from 4:00 pm – 11:00 pm for food, live music, cheese samples, and the chance to win prizes.

Money raised benefits the local FFA.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/1266487320599218/?ref=newsfeed