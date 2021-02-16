History of GreenStone Farm Credit Services

(WFRV) – GreenStone Farm Credit Services is one of America’s largest rural lenders. Headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, GreenStone is the country’s seventh largest association in the Farm Credit System. GreenStone owns and manages $11 billion in assets and serves over 25,000 members with 36 branches throughout Michigan and northeast Wisconsin.

GreenStone provides financial services to the agricultural industry – including short, intermediate and long-term loans, equipment and building leases, life insurance, crop insurance, accounting and tax services. GreenStone also specializes in residential and country home loans, and provides lending products for the purchase, improvement, construction or refinance of residences along with financing future home sites and recreational land.