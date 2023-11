(WFRV) – Join Whitetail Valley Beef for their 4th Annual Christmas Market filled with Holiday cheer. You will find the farm store, at E1611 Haase Road, Waupaca.

The family event includes milk and cookies with Santa, horse-drawn wagon rides, live music, Christmas trees for sale, and plenty of vendors to shop.

Learn more at: https://www.facebook.com/events/891076315716394