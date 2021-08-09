Honoring farms in Wisconsin with Century and Sesquicentennial awards

(WFRV) – This week at the Wisconsin State Fair, families will be honored for their longevity in agriculture. More than 100 operations will be recognized for having their estate in the same family for 100 or 150 years.

The Century Farm Awards Program began in 1948 in conjunction with the State of Wisconsin’s Centennial Celebration.

There are currently nearly 10,000 Century Farms nestled throughout the Badger State.

The Sesquicentennial Program similarly originated in 1998 as part of the State’s Sesquicentennial Celebration and has since honored over 800 properties.

The following are being honored with Century Awards:

Adams County

Liana Glavin, Friendship

Brown County

Kenneth R & Daniel R Goffard, DePere

Mark & John LeMere, Oneida

Buffalo County

Janice Graner Trust, Nelson

Calumet County

Gail & Luke Geiser, Chilton

Joan Pagel & John A Holzschuh, Brillion

Clark County

Bridget & William Ciolkosz, Thorp

Columbia County

Emily & Norman Froehlich, Cambria

Claire, Veronica & Gregory Keip, Columbus

Joan M & James C Ryan, Lodi

Angie & Alan Treinen, Treinen Farm, Lodi

Crawford

Sherri & LaVon McKittrick, Soldiers Grove

Francille & Merlin Kvigne, Ferryville

Gloria J & Alan L Morovits, Eastman

Dane County

Eichelkraut Family, Breezy View Dairy, Belleville

William & Ralph Maher, Oregon

Cassandra & Jeffrey Maier, Cross Plains

McCoy Farms LLC, Sun Prairie

Holly & Virgil Paulson, Deerfield

Jan Peterson, DeForest

Arthur L Post, Jr, Mt Horeb

Cyril J Statz, Waunakee

Allan Wikum, Stoughton

Dodge County

Ruby V Gentz, Iron Ridge

Phyllis Herzberg, Columbus

Courtney & Cooper Humphries, Juneau

David Maier, Columbus

Sarah & Irvan Possin, Waupun

Sandra & Duane Schultz, Waterloo

Patty & Donald, Judy & Gary Schwefel, Watertown

Dunn County

Rebecca Kiesow, Colfax

Arden McMartin, Menomonie

Perterson’s Dunnville Acres Farm, Menomonie

JoAnn & James Utphall, Boyceville

Florence County

VanPemenee Co LLC, Niagara

Sandra Smith & Charles Wallin Westrin, Florence

Fond du Lac County

James Buechel, Malone

Beverly & Wayne Henke, Van Dyne

Silver Leaf Dairy Inc, Campbellsport

Colleen & David Thompson, Campbellsport

Amy Toutant, Waupun

Grant County

Becwar’s Fairview Farm LLC, Glen Haven

Matthew & Carey Kreul, Lancaster

Green County

Joann C & Glenn R Brewer Rev Trust, Albany

Dorothy Christen, Monticello

Iowa County

Dale Fitzsimons, Mineral Point

Mary Kritz & Marge Kritz Hoffman, Spring Green

Kroll’s Knoll Farm, Highland

Kenosha County

Jacqueline Klapproth & Thomas G Nelson, Racine

Kewaunee County

Connie & Kurt Kadletz, Luxemburg

Lafayette County

Steven & Mark Rygh, South Wayne

Lincoln County

Marilyn & Raymond Zastrow, Merrill

Manitowoc County

Jean & Tom Tienor & Andy Fisher, Reedsville

Marathon County

Cody Hallas, Mosinee

Tess Farms LLC, Cassel

Marinette County

Mary & Wayne Staidl, Peshtigo

Marquette County

Paula D Becker & Dorothy V Dee, Westfield

Sidney & Steven Harring, Montello

Patricia E & Robert W Kelm Revocable Trust, Montello

OxMound Farms LLC, Endeavor

Monroe County

Josh Konze, Sparta

Ozaukee County

Dobberpuhl Family, Cedarburg

Pepin County

Becky & Steve Odegard, Mondovi

Pierce County

Cheryl A & Glenn D Anderson, Hager City

Charla Kusilek, River Falls

Dianne, Larry & Chad Madson, Spring Valley

Polk County

Diane Conde & Bradford Orr, Luck

Price County

Wilma & Frederick Balsis, Kennan

Lori & Jeff Hoogland, Catawba

Racine County

Mary & Thomas Hegeman, Burlington

Rock County

Linda A & Bradley T Mair Revocable Trust, Janesville

Rusk County

Delores Fortuna, Chetek

Sauk County

Reita A & John R Dryer, La Valle

Cathie & Dwayne Faber, Hillpoint

Kathy & Paul Grosskrueger, Reedsburg

Diane M & David Mikonowicz, Reedsburg

Shawano County

Mike & Brian Damrau, Tigerton

St Croix County

Robin & Jim Feyereisen, River Falls

David J Kieckhoefer, New Richmond

Taylor County

Jimmy Luzinski, Lublin

Vernon County James Shaker, Jr, Shaker Farms LLC, Hillsboro

Berniece M Stanek, Hillsboro

Washington County

Rozanne & Loran Butzlaff, Kewaskum

Judy & Carl H Degnitz, Fredonia

The following are being honored with Sesquicentennial Awards:

Columbia County

Brita S & George W Schoeneberg, Jr, Poynette

Dane County

Cassandra & Jeffrey Maier, Cross Plains

Ruth Steinhauer Estate, Mt Horeb

Dunn County

Constance & Gary Allram, Ridgeland

Roger L Tubbs, Elk Mound

Fond du Lac County

Ella Mae & Alphonse Schneider, Malone

Amy Toutant, Waupun

Grant County

Winch’s Pine Grove Farms LP, Fennimore

Iowa County

Evelyn & Daniel Esser, Highland

Dale Fitzsimons, Mineral Point

Mark Gottschall, Highland

Kroll’s Knoll Farm, Highland

Gina & Todd Leonard, Hollandale

Kewaunee County

Connie & Kurt Kadletz, Luxemburg

Linda M Mach, Kewaunee

Mark J Wessely, Luxemburg

La Crosse County

Ruth Hoff, Holmen

Oconto County

Amy Jo Frye & Henry J Koehne, III, Little Suamico

Pierce County

Gina & Jeff Girdeen, Beldenville

Sauk County

Kathy & Paul Grosskrueger, Reedsburg

Trempealeau County

Cyrissa & Dwight Quarne, Blair

Vernon County

Judith Ballsrud, Nancy Roehl & Leslie Bakkum, Westby

Jennifer & Paul Proksch, Stoddard

Washington County

Judy & Carl Degnitz, Fredonia

Waupaca County

Bernadine Christenson, Scandinavia

Linda & Thomas Olson, Scandinavia

Timothy T Olson, Scandinavia