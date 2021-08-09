Honoring farms in Wisconsin with Century and Sesquicentennial awards

Midwest Farm

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – This week at the Wisconsin State Fair, families will be honored for their longevity in agriculture. More than 100 operations will be recognized for having their estate in the same family for 100 or 150 years.

The Century Farm Awards Program began in 1948 in conjunction with the State of Wisconsin’s Centennial Celebration.

There are currently nearly 10,000 Century Farms nestled throughout the Badger State.

The Sesquicentennial Program similarly originated in 1998 as part of the State’s Sesquicentennial Celebration and has since honored over 800 properties.

The following are being honored with Century Awards:

Adams County
Liana Glavin, Friendship

Brown County
Kenneth R & Daniel R Goffard, DePere
Mark & John LeMere, Oneida

Buffalo County
Janice Graner Trust, Nelson

Calumet County
Gail & Luke Geiser, Chilton
Joan Pagel & John A Holzschuh, Brillion

Clark County
Bridget & William Ciolkosz, Thorp

Columbia County
Emily & Norman Froehlich, Cambria
Claire, Veronica & Gregory Keip, Columbus
Joan M & James C Ryan, Lodi
Angie & Alan Treinen, Treinen Farm, Lodi

Crawford
Sherri & LaVon McKittrick, Soldiers Grove
Francille & Merlin Kvigne, Ferryville
Gloria J & Alan L Morovits, Eastman

Dane County
Eichelkraut Family, Breezy View Dairy, Belleville
William & Ralph Maher, Oregon
Cassandra & Jeffrey Maier, Cross Plains
McCoy Farms LLC, Sun Prairie
Holly & Virgil Paulson, Deerfield
Jan Peterson, DeForest
Arthur L Post, Jr, Mt Horeb
Cyril J Statz, Waunakee
Allan Wikum, Stoughton

Dodge County
Ruby V Gentz, Iron Ridge
Phyllis Herzberg, Columbus
Courtney & Cooper Humphries, Juneau
David Maier, Columbus
Sarah & Irvan Possin, Waupun
Sandra & Duane Schultz, Waterloo
Patty & Donald, Judy & Gary Schwefel, Watertown

Dunn County
Rebecca Kiesow, Colfax
Arden McMartin, Menomonie
Perterson’s Dunnville Acres Farm, Menomonie
JoAnn & James Utphall, Boyceville

Florence County
VanPemenee Co LLC, Niagara
Sandra Smith & Charles Wallin Westrin, Florence

Fond du Lac County
James Buechel, Malone
Beverly & Wayne Henke, Van Dyne
Silver Leaf Dairy Inc, Campbellsport
Colleen & David Thompson, Campbellsport
Amy Toutant, Waupun

Grant County
Becwar’s Fairview Farm LLC, Glen Haven
Matthew & Carey Kreul, Lancaster

Green County
Joann C & Glenn R Brewer Rev Trust, Albany
Dorothy Christen, Monticello

Iowa County
Dale Fitzsimons, Mineral Point
Mary Kritz & Marge Kritz Hoffman, Spring Green
Kroll’s Knoll Farm, Highland

Kenosha County
Jacqueline Klapproth & Thomas G Nelson, Racine

Kewaunee County
Connie & Kurt Kadletz, Luxemburg

Lafayette County
Steven & Mark Rygh, South Wayne

Lincoln County
Marilyn & Raymond Zastrow, Merrill

Manitowoc County
Jean & Tom Tienor & Andy Fisher, Reedsville

Marathon County
Cody Hallas, Mosinee
Tess Farms LLC, Cassel

Marinette County
Mary & Wayne Staidl, Peshtigo

Marquette County
Paula D Becker & Dorothy V Dee, Westfield
Sidney & Steven Harring, Montello
Patricia E & Robert W Kelm Revocable Trust, Montello
OxMound Farms LLC, Endeavor

Monroe County
Josh Konze, Sparta

Ozaukee County
Dobberpuhl Family, Cedarburg

Pepin County
Becky & Steve Odegard, Mondovi

Pierce County
Cheryl A & Glenn D Anderson, Hager City
Charla Kusilek, River Falls
Dianne, Larry & Chad Madson, Spring Valley

Polk County
Diane Conde & Bradford Orr, Luck

Price County
Wilma & Frederick Balsis, Kennan
Lori & Jeff Hoogland, Catawba

Racine County
Mary & Thomas Hegeman, Burlington

Rock County
Linda A & Bradley T Mair Revocable Trust, Janesville

Rusk County
Delores Fortuna, Chetek

Sauk County
Reita A & John R Dryer, La Valle
Cathie & Dwayne Faber, Hillpoint
Kathy & Paul Grosskrueger, Reedsburg
Diane M & David Mikonowicz, Reedsburg

Shawano County
Mike & Brian Damrau, Tigerton

St Croix County
Robin & Jim Feyereisen, River Falls
David J Kieckhoefer, New Richmond

Taylor County
Jimmy Luzinski, Lublin

Vernon County James Shaker, Jr, Shaker Farms LLC, Hillsboro
Berniece M Stanek, Hillsboro

Washington County
Rozanne & Loran Butzlaff, Kewaskum
Judy & Carl H Degnitz, Fredonia

The following are being honored with Sesquicentennial Awards:

Columbia County
Brita S & George W Schoeneberg, Jr, Poynette

Dane County
Cassandra & Jeffrey Maier, Cross Plains
Ruth Steinhauer Estate, Mt Horeb

Dunn County
Constance & Gary Allram, Ridgeland
Roger L Tubbs, Elk Mound

Fond du Lac County
Ella Mae & Alphonse Schneider, Malone
Amy Toutant, Waupun

Grant County
Winch’s Pine Grove Farms LP, Fennimore

Iowa County
Evelyn & Daniel Esser, Highland
Dale Fitzsimons, Mineral Point
Mark Gottschall, Highland
Kroll’s Knoll Farm, Highland
Gina & Todd Leonard, Hollandale

Kewaunee County
Connie & Kurt Kadletz, Luxemburg
Linda M Mach, Kewaunee
Mark J Wessely, Luxemburg

La Crosse County
Ruth Hoff, Holmen

Oconto County
Amy Jo Frye & Henry J Koehne, III, Little Suamico

Pierce County
Gina & Jeff Girdeen, Beldenville

Sauk County
Kathy & Paul Grosskrueger, Reedsburg

Trempealeau County
Cyrissa & Dwight Quarne, Blair

Vernon County
Judith Ballsrud, Nancy Roehl & Leslie Bakkum, Westby
Jennifer & Paul Proksch, Stoddard

Washington County
Judy & Carl Degnitz, Fredonia

Waupaca County
Bernadine Christenson, Scandinavia
Linda & Thomas Olson, Scandinavia
Timothy T Olson, Scandinavia

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Blizzard Report: Green Bay's playoff hopes still alive

Kaukauna Ghosts Football Preview

Little League Baseball

Green Bay Southwest Preview

TRAINING CAMP REPORT

Ashwaubenon looks to bounce back in fall