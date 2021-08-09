Honoring farms in Wisconsin with Century and Sesquicentennial awards

(WFRV) – This week at the Wisconsin State Fair, families will be honored for their longevity in agriculture. More than 100 operations will be recognized for having their estate in the same family for 100 or 150 years.
The Century Farm Awards Program began in 1948 in conjunction with the State of Wisconsin’s Centennial Celebration.
There are currently nearly 10,000 Century Farms nestled throughout the Badger State.
The Sesquicentennial Program similarly originated in 1998 as part of the State’s Sesquicentennial Celebration and has since honored over 800 properties.
The following are being honored with Century Awards:
Adams County
Liana Glavin, Friendship
Brown County
Kenneth R & Daniel R Goffard, DePere
Mark & John LeMere, Oneida
Buffalo County
Janice Graner Trust, Nelson
Calumet County
Gail & Luke Geiser, Chilton
Joan Pagel & John A Holzschuh, Brillion
Clark County
Bridget & William Ciolkosz, Thorp
Columbia County
Emily & Norman Froehlich, Cambria
Claire, Veronica & Gregory Keip, Columbus
Joan M & James C Ryan, Lodi
Angie & Alan Treinen, Treinen Farm, Lodi
Crawford
Sherri & LaVon McKittrick, Soldiers Grove
Francille & Merlin Kvigne, Ferryville
Gloria J & Alan L Morovits, Eastman
Dane County
Eichelkraut Family, Breezy View Dairy, Belleville
William & Ralph Maher, Oregon
Cassandra & Jeffrey Maier, Cross Plains
McCoy Farms LLC, Sun Prairie
Holly & Virgil Paulson, Deerfield
Jan Peterson, DeForest
Arthur L Post, Jr, Mt Horeb
Cyril J Statz, Waunakee
Allan Wikum, Stoughton
Dodge County
Ruby V Gentz, Iron Ridge
Phyllis Herzberg, Columbus
Courtney & Cooper Humphries, Juneau
David Maier, Columbus
Sarah & Irvan Possin, Waupun
Sandra & Duane Schultz, Waterloo
Patty & Donald, Judy & Gary Schwefel, Watertown
Dunn County
Rebecca Kiesow, Colfax
Arden McMartin, Menomonie
Perterson’s Dunnville Acres Farm, Menomonie
JoAnn & James Utphall, Boyceville
Florence County
VanPemenee Co LLC, Niagara
Sandra Smith & Charles Wallin Westrin, Florence
Fond du Lac County
James Buechel, Malone
Beverly & Wayne Henke, Van Dyne
Silver Leaf Dairy Inc, Campbellsport
Colleen & David Thompson, Campbellsport
Amy Toutant, Waupun
Grant County
Becwar’s Fairview Farm LLC, Glen Haven
Matthew & Carey Kreul, Lancaster
Green County
Joann C & Glenn R Brewer Rev Trust, Albany
Dorothy Christen, Monticello
Iowa County
Dale Fitzsimons, Mineral Point
Mary Kritz & Marge Kritz Hoffman, Spring Green
Kroll’s Knoll Farm, Highland
Kenosha County
Jacqueline Klapproth & Thomas G Nelson, Racine
Kewaunee County
Connie & Kurt Kadletz, Luxemburg
Lafayette County
Steven & Mark Rygh, South Wayne
Lincoln County
Marilyn & Raymond Zastrow, Merrill
Manitowoc County
Jean & Tom Tienor & Andy Fisher, Reedsville
Marathon County
Cody Hallas, Mosinee
Tess Farms LLC, Cassel
Marinette County
Mary & Wayne Staidl, Peshtigo
Marquette County
Paula D Becker & Dorothy V Dee, Westfield
Sidney & Steven Harring, Montello
Patricia E & Robert W Kelm Revocable Trust, Montello
OxMound Farms LLC, Endeavor
Monroe County
Josh Konze, Sparta
Ozaukee County
Dobberpuhl Family, Cedarburg
Pepin County
Becky & Steve Odegard, Mondovi
Pierce County
Cheryl A & Glenn D Anderson, Hager City
Charla Kusilek, River Falls
Dianne, Larry & Chad Madson, Spring Valley
Polk County
Diane Conde & Bradford Orr, Luck
Price County
Wilma & Frederick Balsis, Kennan
Lori & Jeff Hoogland, Catawba
Racine County
Mary & Thomas Hegeman, Burlington
Rock County
Linda A & Bradley T Mair Revocable Trust, Janesville
Rusk County
Delores Fortuna, Chetek
Sauk County
Reita A & John R Dryer, La Valle
Cathie & Dwayne Faber, Hillpoint
Kathy & Paul Grosskrueger, Reedsburg
Diane M & David Mikonowicz, Reedsburg
Shawano County
Mike & Brian Damrau, Tigerton
St Croix County
Robin & Jim Feyereisen, River Falls
David J Kieckhoefer, New Richmond
Taylor County
Jimmy Luzinski, Lublin
Vernon County James Shaker, Jr, Shaker Farms LLC, Hillsboro
Berniece M Stanek, Hillsboro
Washington County
Rozanne & Loran Butzlaff, Kewaskum
Judy & Carl H Degnitz, Fredonia
The following are being honored with Sesquicentennial Awards:
Columbia County
Brita S & George W Schoeneberg, Jr, Poynette
Dane County
Cassandra & Jeffrey Maier, Cross Plains
Ruth Steinhauer Estate, Mt Horeb
Dunn County
Constance & Gary Allram, Ridgeland
Roger L Tubbs, Elk Mound
Fond du Lac County
Ella Mae & Alphonse Schneider, Malone
Amy Toutant, Waupun
Grant County
Winch’s Pine Grove Farms LP, Fennimore
Iowa County
Evelyn & Daniel Esser, Highland
Dale Fitzsimons, Mineral Point
Mark Gottschall, Highland
Kroll’s Knoll Farm, Highland
Gina & Todd Leonard, Hollandale
Kewaunee County
Connie & Kurt Kadletz, Luxemburg
Linda M Mach, Kewaunee
Mark J Wessely, Luxemburg
La Crosse County
Ruth Hoff, Holmen
Oconto County
Amy Jo Frye & Henry J Koehne, III, Little Suamico
Pierce County
Gina & Jeff Girdeen, Beldenville
Sauk County
Kathy & Paul Grosskrueger, Reedsburg
Trempealeau County
Cyrissa & Dwight Quarne, Blair
Vernon County
Judith Ballsrud, Nancy Roehl & Leslie Bakkum, Westby
Jennifer & Paul Proksch, Stoddard
Washington County
Judy & Carl Degnitz, Fredonia
Waupaca County
Bernadine Christenson, Scandinavia
Linda & Thomas Olson, Scandinavia
Timothy T Olson, Scandinavia