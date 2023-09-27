Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers and Agriculturist members met with Wisconsin’s congressional delegation in Washington, D.C. to discuss issues impacting agriculture on September 13. Issues discussed included Waters of the U.S., Federal Milk Marketing Order reform and the upcoming farm bill.

The September 11-15 trip was available to Farm Bureau members active in the Young Farmer and Agriculturist Program. The program provides members between the ages of 18 and 35 with an opportunity to enhance their leadership skills while networking with their peers.

While in Washington, D.C., YFA members met officials from the American Farm Bureau Federation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture where they discussed issues pertaining WOTUS, FMMO and the farm bill.

“This trip allowed me to see our grassroots organization in action,” said Iowa County Farm Bureau member Megan Yager. “Visiting with our lawmakers drove home the importance of our Farm Bureau membership and involvement.”

A visit to the Brazilian Embassy on September 12 included an overview of the country’s agricultural commodities, export markets and their focus on sustainability initiatives. They also met with other state Farm Bureaus for a presentation by the National Pork Producers Council.

The 21 young leaders met with Senator Tammy Baldwin, Senator Ron Johnson, and their members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“It was nice to see agriculture represented at the national level,” said Wood County Farm Bureau member Jason Behrend. “It was impressive to see the power we have when we all come together as Farm Bureau members.”

Members who attended the D.C. trip were: Whitney Rathke, Ozaukee County; Michelle Stangler, Dodge County; Scott Timm, Green County; Brady and Kat Peper, Sauk County; Andrew Dal Santo, Grant County; Kent Jerrett, Grant County; Megan Yager, Iowa County; Heather Erdman, Eau Claire County; Jeff & Sara Huber, Adams County; Natasha Paris, Green Lake County; Sally Turpin, Juneau County; Eric and Rachel Harmann, Door County; Kelly Wilfert, Manitowoc County; Jason Behrend, Wood County; Julie Wadzinski and Eduardo Elenes-Mejia, Barron County; and Ben and Haily Sand, Dunn County.

For more information about Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist program, visit http://bit.ly/WIYFA.