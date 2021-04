(WFRV) – As we approach Earth Day many of us are thinking of different ways we can be more sustainable. Julia Nunes, Wisconsin’s 73rd Alice in Dairyland shares some ideas.

She has several fun craft projects, using recycled dairy containers, and explains how farmers continue to make sustainable products.

Learn more about how Wisconsin Dairy Farmers dairy farm families are committed to preserving the environment at WisconsinDairy.ORG or follow Julia on social media.