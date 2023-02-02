The Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association (ICIA) will host the “Wisconsin Cannabis Industry and Policy Summit” in Milwaukee, Wis., at the Hilton City Center next month on Feb. 15-16.

Powered by Wisconsin-based Indigenous Business Group, the ICIA’s Wisconsin Cannabis Summit will bring together cannabis and hemp experts, Indigenous leaders, and non-Native partners for panel discussions, educational seminars, and networking to discuss the state of the Wisconsin cannabis industry, policy reform, and Indigenous interests in cannabis. Registration cost is $125 and is limited to 125 attendees with sponsorship opportunities still available. Visit indigenouscannabis.org/wisconsin-cannabis-summit to register.

“We are hosting the Wisconsin Cannabis Summit to provide a space for industry leaders to come together and address the most pressing issues facing cannabis policy reform in Wisconsin. The ICIA is highly focused on developing strategies for economic opportunity in the state for both the public sector and for Indigenous communities to ensure Tribal sovereignty,” says Rob Pero, who is the founder of ICIA, co-founder of Indigenous Business Group, and owner of Wisconsin-based hemp company Canndigenous. “We’re excited to give a platform to leaders in the industry and work toward solutions that will help our state capitalize on the untapped potential of the cannabis and hemp markets.”

ICIA exists to promote the exploration, development, and advancement of the cannabis industry for the benefit of all Indigenous communities. ICIA aims to educate the public and business community, destigmatize cannabis, and move forward cannabis policy reform and legislation in a responsible, ethical, and inclusive way.

February’s Wisconsin Cannabis Summit will serve as a call to action for Wisconsin to develop a strategic cannabis initiative. On Wed., Feb. 15, the Summit will run from 8:30 am – 5 pm, featuring panel discussions, keynote speakers, and networking opportunities for attendees, followed by a reception and a fundraiser for ICIA. The next morning, Thurs., Feb. 16., will feature a breakfast, including a keynote address, networking session and opportunities for meetings with ICIA staff, policy makers, cannabis and hemp consultants, and investors.

ICIA will present market studies and datasets at the conference that outline the opportunities available to cannabis entrepreneurs and Tribal Nations throughout Wisconsin. The organization will debut these metrics, share insights, and highlight tangible steps for attendees based on real in-market data.

“The goal of the Wisconsin Cannabis Policy Summit is to take a look at the current and future landscape of the state’s cannabis and hemp markets and lay an equitable, inclusive, and strategic path forward for the industry,” says Pero. “Bringing our Tribal and Indigenous partners together with non-Native industry leaders provides a unique opportunity to look at cannabis reform through the lens of tribal sovereignty and share insights from all corners of the marketplace.”

The ICIA exists to build an equitable and sustainable Indigenous cannabis industry through sensible policy, empowerment, and connection. To register for the Wisconsin Cannabis Industry and Policy Summit, hosted in Milwaukee on Feb. 15-16, visit indigenouscannabis.org.