(WFRV) – Recent dry-down events shows fall corn silage harvest is about to be in full swing.

Recent rains may have delayed the drying process in some fields.

It’s important to check all your fields before beginning to chop, as moisture levels can vary.

Ideal moisture depends on what type of storage is used on a farm. 65-70 percent is a rough guideline for a bunker.

Much of the corn tested is falling in that window. Most of it was planted in early to mid May.