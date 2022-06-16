(WFRV) – While most 17-year-olds are focused on their Senior year and graduation, Pete Badtke was taking steps to purchase a farm.

He has a strong milking herd in Ripon and uses a blend of technology and skills learned from his dad to raise healthy animals.

In this segment, learn why farms are just one part of the chain when it comes to the impact dairy makes on Wisconsin’s economy.

To talk to a farmer in your area, find a June Dairy Month near you: https://wisconsindairy.org/national-dairy-month

The website also has a great recipe section to inspire you to add more dairy to your diet.