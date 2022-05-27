(WFRV) – National Dairy Month is an annual tradition developed to celebrate the dairy industry and its contributions to the state and local communities.

In Wisconsin, we celebrate National Dairy Month bigger than anywhere else because there is so much to celebrate in America’s Dairyland.

Midwest Farm Weekly will be showcasing a number of different farms in our area. They are various sizes and use a blend of technology and generational learning to care for their cows and land.

We start with Brickstead Dairy in Greenleaf. They are hosting Breakfast on the Farm for Brown County.

The current owner is 5th generation, following deep family roots that trace back to 1848.

They are passionate about giving back to their community and leaving the land better than they found it.

To find a dairy delicious way to celebrate June Dairy Month near you, visit: https://wisconsindairy.org/national-dairy-month

2022 Brown County Breakfast on the Farm event information

Event Date: June 5, 2022

Event Time: 8am-noon

Event Address: 1734 Wayside Road, Greenleaf, WI

Meal: Eggs, sausage, pancakes, maple syrup,

mozzarella sticks, cheese curds, cheese samples,

yogurt, bagels & cream cheese, milk

Event Attractions:

7am church service

Farm tour

Petting zoo

Educational displays

Antique tractor display

Children’s activities

Tickets:

Adults: $10.00

Children 5-10: $5.00

Children (4 & under): FREE

​

Advanced ticket prices:

Adults: $8.00

Children 5-10 $4.00

Children (4 & under): FREE

To volunteer or purchase tickets visit: https://www.browncountydairypromotions.com/breakfast-on-the-farm