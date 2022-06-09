(WFRV) – Krentz Family Dairy in Berlin is home to some happy cows, and even happier kids on a field trip.

They are learning about agriculture from the family, proud to be carrying on a tradition.

The dairy farm looks quite different than when it began, and the owner says that is by design.

He wanted to create a business where people could have time off to spend with their families, while still taking great care of the herd.

The owner, Kevin is also the current President of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau and is passionate about being a voice for agriculture.

To talk to a farmer in your area, find a June Dairy Month near you: https://wisconsindairy.org/national-dairy-month

The website also has a great recipe section to inspire you to add more dairy to your diet.