(WFRV) – National Dairy Month is an annual tradition developed to celebrate the dairy industry and its contributions to the state and local communities.

In Wisconsin, we celebrate National Dairy Month bigger than anywhere else because there is so much to celebrate in America’s Dairyland.

Midwest Farm Weekly will be showcasing a number of different farms in our area. They are various sizes and use a blend of technology and generational learning to care for their cows and land.

Pollack-Vu Dairy in Ripon is a diverse operation. They raise their own young animals to add to the milking herd.

The farm also grows crops and has a small herd of beef animals.

The owner enjoys sharing his family’s agriculture story to connect with consumers.

To talk to a farmer in your area, find a June Dairy Month near you: https://wisconsindairy.org/national-dairy-month

The website also has a great recipe section to inspire you to add more dairy to your diet.