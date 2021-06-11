June Dairy Month: Pollack Vu

(WFRV) – Thanks to the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, we are getting to meet some of the families working to produce quality milk in our state.

At Pollack-Vu Dairy Farms in Ripon history is blending seamlessly with modern farming.

The family has farmed the land for 110 years, and hopes to continue for generations to come.

Chris Pollack is a fifth generation farmer.

Variety is the spice of life at their operation. In addition to being a dairy, they raise beef and vegetable crops for canning.

They are also proud members of the Upper Fox-Wolf Demonstration Farm Network.

You can support farmers like Pollack-Vu Dairy Farms, by visiting Wisconsindairy.org

