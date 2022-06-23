(WFRV) – Soaring Eagle Dairy in Newton is a family farm, home to 1,300 cows.

In 1997, Jim and Sandie Fitzgerald started Soaring Eagle Dairy after farming their entire life.

It was a change from a 60-cow operation to about 450 cows at the time, a huge jump in numbers for them.

That growth allowed four of the next generation to join the business.

In this segment, we hear why the family is passionate about sharing their story with consumers.

If you want to support Wisconsin farmers while you shop, look for the “Proudly Wisconsin” badge on your dairy products.

To talk to a farmer in your area, find a June Dairy Month near you: https://wisconsindairy.org/national-dairy-month

The website also has a great recipe section to inspire you to add more dairy to your diet.