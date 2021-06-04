June Dairy Month: Soaring Eagle Dairy

(WFRV) – This year at the PDPW business conference, Julie Maurer was the first recipient of the Dean Strauss Leadership Award, to recognize her roles as an advocate and leader in the dairy community.

Julie is the co-owner of Soaring Eagle Dairy in Newton.

She is also the President of the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, and is passionate about sharing the story of agriculture.

In this segment, thanks to the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Julie explains why she returned to her family farm full time, after spending years outside the industry.