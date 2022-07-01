(WFRV) – Wagner Farms in Oconto Falls uses the “buddy system” so their cows always have a friend. They are paired up as calves and learn the ropes of transitioning to the milking herd together.

The farm has been in their family since 1896, though it certainly looks different today compared to 125 years ago.

Hank’s dad milked eighteen cows by hand, today the farm is home to 950 cows.

The family is passionate about sharing their story. You can follow them at https://www.facebook.com/WagnerFarmsInc

You can also connect with a farmer near you at https://wisconsindairy.org/national-dairy-month