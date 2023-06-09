(WFRV) – Junion Homestead Farm was started in 1868 by Lambert and Marie Junion when they settled in the Luxemburg township after coming from Belgium.

The farm wasn’t always home to cows, they were sold in the 60s during the Vietnam War. Cows returned to the farm in 1993.

Today the 5th generation, Tony and Peggy Knorn work with their family to keep the operation thriving.

The 6th generation is now raising the 7th at the farm, loving to share the values of hard work, ecology, and animal care.

When is comes to sustainability, the farm is a member of Peninsula Pride Farms and uses cover crops as a tool to invest in the future of their soil.

