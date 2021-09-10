Karman Family Farms business “blooming” in Neenah

(WFRV) – They’re known as the “Farmin Karmans” on Instagram. This Neenah farm family is growing new traditions on their acreage, along with ways to honor life’s milestones.

Their flower garden did not start off to be a business, but Susan Karman quickly realized the strong demand for locally grown flowers.

She offers several options to purchase the beautiful blooms, including a bouquet club, and is testing the idea of “bloom bars” where people can create their own arrangement, stem by stem.

To connect with the farm, visit https://www.facebook.com/karmanfamilyfarm