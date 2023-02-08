(WFRV) – A 4-H club in Kewaunee County created a new flavor of ice cream for Cedar Crest.

This summer you will be able to sample “Cow Lick” ice cream at parlors across the state.

The flavor, dreamed up by the Pilsen Skylighters of Luxemburg, features chocolate-coated pretzels, fudge pieces, and caramel swirled into vanilla ice cream.

The annual contest is open to 4-H clubs in the state of Wisconsin through a partnership with the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation.

The Pilsen Skylighters 4-H club will be treated to an ice cream party and awarded a $500 prize.

Cedar Crest says the project requires collaboration, teamwork, and creativity to create the next best ice cream flavor.

According to Brenda Scheider, Executive Director of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, the contest is a great opportunity for 4-H youth to work together to develop and name their flavor. “The most exciting part of the contest is the winning flavor will be available through Cedar Crest this summer.”

Entries were judged by a panel of ice cream experts chosen by Cedar Crest Ice Cream. The company manufactures more than 80 flavors of ice cream, along with frozen custard, sherbet, and sorbet at its Manitowoc, Wisconsin, facility, and distributes products in the Midwest and beyond.