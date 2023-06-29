(WFRV) – A 4-H club in Kewaunee County created a new flavor of ice cream for Cedar Crest.

This July you will be able to sample “Cow Lick” ice cream at parlors across the state and throughout the Midwest. The Kewaunee County Fair will also be serving up this homegrown creation.

The flavor, dreamed up by the Pilsen Skylighters of Luxemburg, features chocolate-coated pretzels, fudge pieces, and caramel swirled into vanilla ice cream.

The Pilsen Skylighters 4-H club was treated to an ice cream party and awarded a $500 prize.

Club members were impressed by the finished product, saying it is just the right mix of sweet, salty, and crunchy.

Cedar Crest says the project requires collaboration, teamwork, and creativity to create the next best ice cream flavor.

More than 200 entries competed for the top prize.