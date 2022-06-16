(WFRV) – For the first time, Kewaunee County’s Breakfast on the Farm will feature a farm using robots to milk their cows.

This segment profiles the host family at Kinnard Highland Farm LLC.

Breakfast is Sunday, June 19. Food is served from 8:00 – Noon, with a church service starting the day at 7:00 am.

Learn more about the event at https://dairypromo.com/kewaunee-county-breakfast-on-the-farm/

Tickets are available the day of, or to purchase them ahead of time visit: https://events.eventgroove.com/event/2022-Kewaunee-County-Breakfast-On-The-Farm-62124?fbclid=IwAR0y1Qf_l084hrfkPhcLGsjfqgymic-2krni7uRZ61DXSu5XUfV48xHtnPM