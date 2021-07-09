Kewaunee County cheese curds awarded “blue ribbon” at Wisconsin State Fair

(WFRV) – Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese, LLC of Luxemburg, WI took home the first-place blue ribbon award at the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest. Dairy manufacturers from throughout the state submitted 417 entries, which took place June 24 at Wisconsin State Fair Park. The contest featured 49 classes, including new classes for cheese curds, custard and edam and gouda.

“We are very excited and humbled by our ranking,” said Ben Shibler, Cheese Operations Manager. “It really is a collaborative effort, from our small cheese production team to our cows’ quality milk.

Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese, LLC has received the blue ribbon in the past with their snack-cheese, mozzarella cheese whips. The award-winning, cheese curds were crafted by the Ron’s Production team at the Ponderosa Dairy production facility.

According to Shibler, “Having placed first in the State, is basically having the best curds in the world because no one in the world can beat Wisconsin cheese curds!”

Award- winning, Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese, LLC Cheese Curds, can be found at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese, LLC in Luxemburg, Festival Foods, Pick N’Save, Woodman’s Markets, Stodola’s IGA, Dick’s Family Foods, Dino Stop Shells, Grand Central Stations, and online at www.store.pagelsponderosa.com.