Kewaunee County Fair unveils new Legacy Show Pavilion

(WFRV) – At this year’s Kewaunee County Fair a legacy show pavilion was dedicated in memory of Andy Barta, a longtime supporter, and participant at the fair.

Andy was heavily involved in FFA and 4H. This addition to the fairgrounds helps to encourage future generations to love agriculture as much as he did.

The Barta family continues to build the Andy Barta Legacy Charitable Foundation, which supports other families in Kewaunee County directly affected by cancer.

Andy’s family and friends continue to share his colon cancer journey to promote early detection of the disease.