Kewaunee County farm family opening Homestead Kitchen & Tap

Midwest Farm

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – A family farm is growing its footprint in Kewaunee County. But, they are not adding onto the barns.

Instead, they are welcoming the community to the dinner table. Homestead Kitchen & Tap is owned by Ebert Enterprises. The restaurant is modeled after the family’s round milking barn, just a few miles up the road.

The menu will showcase local ingredients, including meat products from Salmon’s, which the family also owns. They will also feature burgers, pizza, local brews, and wine.

Homestead kitchen and tap is targeting the beginning of June to open. They are currently hiring for many different positions.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/HomesteadKichenAndTap

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Shawano's Abby Tuma beats cancer to return volleyball court, receives WIAA Spirit Award

Appleton North & Manitowoc Lincoln girls, Kimberly boys punch tickets to spring state

Kimberly boys and girls volleyball teams prepare for sectional showdowns

Blizzard preps for 2021 season

Game of the Week: Notre Dame wins instant classic on late field goal

High School Sports Xtra: Extended interview with state swimming champ Brigitta Neverman