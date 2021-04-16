Kewaunee County farm family opening Homestead Kitchen & Tap

(WFRV) – A family farm is growing its footprint in Kewaunee County. But, they are not adding onto the barns.

Instead, they are welcoming the community to the dinner table. Homestead Kitchen & Tap is owned by Ebert Enterprises. The restaurant is modeled after the family’s round milking barn, just a few miles up the road.

The menu will showcase local ingredients, including meat products from Salmon’s, which the family also owns. They will also feature burgers, pizza, local brews, and wine.

Homestead kitchen and tap is targeting the beginning of June to open. They are currently hiring for many different positions.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/HomesteadKichenAndTap