Kewaunee County’s 40th Annual Breakfast on the Farm is on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18th, at Salentine Homestead Dairy, LLC, E1669 Co Rd A, Luxemburg, WI 54217. The dairy farm is a multi-generational family farm founded over 100 years ago. Kewaunee County Dairy Promotion Committee oversees the event, organizing over 200 volunteers each year to provide a delicious meal, farm education, and an unforgettable dairy experience.

The event will begin at 7:00 a.m. with a Catholic church service. Volunteers will start serving breakfast at 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. During that time, families can take a farm tour, visit the educational tent, petting zoo, and Randy Peterson will be on hand to entertain the kids.

“On the farm tours, we are excited to showcase our contour strip cropping, cow comfort, and cow activity monitors which were installed in January of 2020.” stated Josh Salentine, co-owner of the farm. “We’re proud to promote dairy and our love of agriculture in Kewaunee County.”

Salentine Homestead Dairy LLC is excited to host this year’s breakfast after waiting a few years since being canceled in 2020 due to COVID. It all started in 1920 when Ben and Marie Salentine purchased the farm and its original 80 acres. In the 1950’s, their son, Nick, purchased the farm with his wife Agnes. In 1975, Jim, the 3rd generation, and his wife Mary purchased the farm. During their time, they grew the farm from 45 cows to 80 cows until the year 2000 when they added the existing milking parlor and freestall barn. They then doubled their herd. In 2014, a partnership was formed, Salentine Homestead Dairy LLC which includes the family’s 4th generation, Josh and Jenny. Since 2016, the Salentine’s have worked hard at improving cow comfort and have added on additional cows to where they are today, milking 300 cows on this family farm. The young-stock is raised off-site by two high quality calf and heifer growers.

About Kewaunee County Dairy Promotion: The Kewaunee County Dairy Promotion is a non-profit organization of agriculture professionals and dedicated dairy farm families in Kewaunee County. The organization partners with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin to positively promote the dairy industry and products through events like Breakfast on the Farm. Dairy Promotion also supports dairy tours, the Dairy Ambassador educational program, and supplies milk, ice cream, and cheese for various activities and events throughout the county. Learn more at www.DairyPromo.com.