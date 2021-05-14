LaClare Family Creamery hosting Breakfast on the Farm, showcasing expansion

(WFRV) – LaClare Family Creamery, an award winning goat dairy and cheesemaker, is growing.

They added several new family-friendly attractions to the property in Pipe, on the east side of Lake Winnebago.

The changes are noticeable as soon as you drive in, greeted by a 110-year-old silo, with an outdoor ramp the goats can climb.

The season is also in full bloom, thanks to the edition of a greenhouse and garden center. Kids will have the chance to make their own potted arrangements, in addition to other special events.

With expanded outdoor and indoor dining and buying options, guests will have more opportunities to sample LaClare’s award-winning goat and cow cheeses.

The farm is also the host site for ENVISION Greater Fond du Lac’s Breakfast on the Farm on Sunday, June 27.

Learn more about that event at: https://web.envisiongreaterfdl.com/events/Breakfaston%20the%20Farm-9917263/details

If you are looking to visit LaClare Family Creamery, head to W2994 County Road HH Malone, WI 53049. Find details on upcoming events and hours at https://www.laclarefamilycreamery.com/