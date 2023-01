(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton.

She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry.

He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why he thinks it is time to overhaul the milk pricing system.

You can learn more about this family business at https://lamersdairyinc.com/

Visit their retail store at N410 Speel School Rd, Appleton.