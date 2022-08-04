(WFRV) – An upcoming field day will highlight the efforts of farmers to keep the waterways in Green Lake County thriving.

The 5th annual Land and Lake Family Field Day is happening at the Albright farm, on the corner of A&K just southeast of Big Green Lake, on Saturday, August 20.

The event is hosted by the Green Lake County Farm Bureau along with the Green Lake Association.

Attendees can visit several different stations around the farm to learn about cover crops, buffer strips and modern crops. It is designed for families, with plenty of activities for the kids.

Lunch is included in this free event, but you need to register ahead of time.

https://www.greenlakeassociation.org/events