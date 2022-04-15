(WFRV) – Nearly 100 members of Congress sent a letter to President Joe Biden about the rising cost of fertilizer, encouraging the administration to review all available options to lower the cost of nutrients.

The group specifically asked the Biden administration to review all options to lower the cost of fertilizer, including, but not limited to, eliminating the cross-border vaccine mandate for transporters of essential commerce and urging USDA to use its existing authority under the food supply chain and pandemic response resources to provide support for farmers facing financial difficulties.

To read the full letter: ploadedfiles/fertilizer-letter_final.pdf