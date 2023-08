(WFRV) – Looking to learn a new hobby? Beekeeping is not only in demand but can become a nice source of income.

We often hear about hive loss and the decline in the bee population. It is critical for more people to learn about and care for these important pollinators.

At “Let it Bee” in Greenville, you will find all the supplies needed to start caring for a hive.

They also sell honey products from their own bees.

Learn more at https://www.letitbeeinc.com/