(WFRV) – In Greenville you will find a one-stop-shop for beekeepers. The owners of Let it Bee are passionate about education and love to help people discover the hobby.

They have tools specially made for their customers, by a local woodworker.

There is also a retail section at Let it Bee, featuring fresh honey, candy, mustard, and more.

Recently the store added a craft room, to feature local artists and makers.

Learn more at https://www.letitbeeinc.com/