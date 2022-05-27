(WFRV) – In this segment of Life on the Farm we explore the vast services offered by the Wisconsin Farm Center.
Financial Consulting and Transition Planning: Staff provide farmers with consulting on topics such as farm viability, debt structure, cost of production, and cash flow.
Mediation and Arbitration: Provides a neutral facilitator trained in mediation to help conflicting parties pursue understanding and agreement in farm-related disputes such as credit issues, farm family conflicts, and more.
Veteran Farmer Assistance and Outreach: Wisconsin military veterans interested in farming can access technical expertise or obtain a special logo to utilize for selling their agricultural products.
Herd-Based Diagnostics: Provides veterinary diagnostic analysis to help troubleshoot dairy herd-health and production concerns such as nutrition, milk quality, animal health, water quality, and more.
Farmer Wellness: Counseling services provided by mental health professionals through the 24/7 Farmer Wellness Helpline, tele-counseling, counseling vouchers, and farmer online support groups.
If you are experiencing anxiety, depression, or just need a welcoming ear to talk to, please call the 24/7 Wisconsin Farmer Wellness Helpline at (888) 901-2558.
For free, confidential services visit: FARMCENTER.WI.GOV
FARM CENTER: (800) 942-2474
FARMER WELLNESS HELPLINE: (888) 901-2558
Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.