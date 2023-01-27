(WFRV) – In this segment of Life on the Farm we tag along for a tour as part of FVTC’s “Cow College”.
The featured farm is overhauling its ration, to include more alternative forages.
We hear from a dairy consultant who says they are easier to grow, more digestible, and lead to a boost in milk production.
