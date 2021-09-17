Life On the Farm: Checking test plots

(WFRV) – It is the time of year seed companies are checking in on their test plots, to see if their products are working as designed.

At this event in Chilton, the teams from Forest Brook Seeds and Pioneer are hitting the fields to scout crops like corn and soybeans.

Seed makers are constantly testing new products in real-world scenarios to make sure they perform the way farmers want before hitting the market.

When a new generation of seed becomes available to buy, the goal is to address as many concerns as possible. Here is a look at some of the next generation “seed stars”.

Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and  Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.

