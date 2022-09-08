Fox Valley Technical College’s Agriculture program has been awarded $75,000 for college projects that will help grow the industry’s workforce.

FVTC was one of five technical colleges in Wisconsin to receive these grant dollars, which were awarded by the Agriculture and Rural Initiative, a donor-advised fund from Compeer Financial. The college will use the grant money for precision agriculture technology, teaching technology, recruitment materials, student club support, and student travel and experience funding.

“Compeer Financial is a strong supporter of agriculture programs through the Agriculture and Rural Initiative,” said Jennifer McIntosh, associate dean of Manufacturing, Agriculture and Construction Technologies. “This grant will provide our program with technology upgrades and travel opportunities that will allow students to study and see state-of-the-art tools they will encounter in the industry. It will also bring more visibility to the program and the opportunities available in the agriculture industry.”

The grant program was started in 2021 when Compeer committed to awarding $1.9 million in grants and scholarships to select colleges over the next five years. All monies are designated for program enhancements and equipment upgrades that will directly benefit students in Agriculture-related programs.

“The future of agriculture and our client’s farms rely on a strong, vibrant and robust agricultural workforce, and our partners in higher education provide opportunities for young adults to explore and gain hands-on experience in these careers,” said Greg Nelson, a Compeer Financial director. “Our clients continue to list workforce development among their highest concerns, and these grants and scholarships are the first steps to improving this challenge for the industry.”

In addition to this grant, FVTC also received two $1,250 scholarships to award students enrolled in the school’s Agriculture program.