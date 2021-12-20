Life on the Farm: Compeer Financial

Midwest Farm

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – In this segment of Life on the Farm, Jeremy chats with a financial expert at Compeer Financial about what farmers need to finish up for their year-end bookwork.

Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and  Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Steve Jones joins Sports Xtra to discuss stepping down as Kimberly football coach

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon sweeps Bay Port, Green Bay East earns Team of the Week

HS Sports Xtra: Friday's FVA Highlights

HSSPX: Thursday Night Basketball

Fox Valley Lutheran earns early statement win, 80-66 over Freedom

Aaron Mitchell 1-on-1 interview about new book: "Phoenix Rising"