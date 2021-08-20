Life on the Farm: Conservation Field Day

Midwest Farm

(WFRV) – A recent field day highlighted the growing use of cover crops. The event, hosted at Deer Run Dairy in Kewaunee County was to update the community on conservation practices.

As Jeremy finds out in this segment, there are new measures farms are taking to care of their soils.

Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and  Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.

