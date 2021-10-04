Life on the Farm: Corn Silage Harvest

(WFRV) – Corn silage in the state is 80 percent harvested, which is 16 days ahead of average. At any farm harvest season is a carefully coordinated dance.
There are even more people involved when feed is being made at a large farm, like Milk Source.
They say plans can change by the minute as crews adjust to current field conditions. This segment of Life on the Farm gives you a look at just how much equipment and planning is involved during the busy season.
Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.