Life on the Farm: Country Harvest Farm Market

(WFRV) – In this segment of Life on the Farm, Jeremy visits Country Harvest Farm Market.

They offer a great selection of farm direct products, custom seasoning blends and gifts.

Find the store at N5811 State Hwy 47, Black Creek, WI 54106

Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and  Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.

