Life on the Farm: Country Harvest Farm Market

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 611,534 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 7,206 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 2,782 known cases of B.1.1.7, 56 cases of B.1.351, 622 cases of B.1.427/B.1.429 variants, and 198 cases of the P.1 variant.