Life on the Farm: Crop and livestock insurance

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (StudyFinds.org) - Flu season may be especially bad over the next few months due to a “mismatch” in this year’s annual vaccine. According to scientists examining this year’s vaccine and its ability to stop 2021’s dominant flu strains, the team finds the shot is unable to beat a mutation in the flu which will likely be the main variety infecting people this winter.

It’s important recognize these findings are being shared in a pre-print study — meaning the paper is still awaiting peer-review and should not yet be used to guide clinical advice. Researchers say a mutation in the H3N2 subtype of the influenza virus is spreading worldwide. The flu vaccination doctors created for this season, the 2021-2022 Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccine, appears to do a poor job of neutralizing this particular mutation of H3N2. Simply put, people getting the annual flu shot may still get sick because the vaccine antibodies don’t line up with virus strains circulating.