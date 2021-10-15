Life on the Farm: Crop Insurance

Midwest Farm

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Is crop insurance a good investment for your operation? In this segment of Life on the Farm, we explore how the safety net works, and when farmers should consider making the purchase.

Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and  Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the game vs Bears

Locker Room: Behind Enemy Lines

Inside Skinny: Packers Salute to Troops Flag Football

Locker Room: Recapping Packers win vs Bengals

Sports Xtra: Denmark football coach Tom Neuman interview

Xceptional Athlete: Freedom senior golfer Callie Berg