Life on the Farm: Custom Applicator Training

(WFRV) – In this segment of Life on the Farm we get a lesson in custom applicating.
There is a three day training offered through the Wisconsin Agribusiness Association.
For some it is a refresher course, for others, it is a chance to learn new skills. Students are partnered with experts in the field, to learn in the classroom, then apply the skills right away using the equipment.
