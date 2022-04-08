(WFRV) – In this segment of Life on the Farm we get a lesson in custom applicating.

This course is offered annually thanks to a partnership with the Wisconsin Agribusiness Association.

For some it is a refresher course, for others, it is a chance to learn new skills. Students are partnered with experts in the field, to learn in the classroom, then apply the skills right away using the equipment.

There are several brands on hand, so trainees get a chance to learn different machines.

This is an important tool to address the labor shortages facing the agriculture industry.