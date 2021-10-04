Life on the Farm: Dairy Judging

(WFRV) – Dairy judging will be in the spotlight at World Dairy Expo. Students can learn the skill starting at a very young age, and continue in competitions through college.

At Fox Valley Technical College, dairy judging is an extracurricular activity. There are partner farms to help the students brush up on their skills.

This segment of Life on the Farm outlines how judging works, and what students are looking for in a strong cow.