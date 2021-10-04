Life on the Farm: Dairy Judging

(WFRV) – Dairy judging will be in the spotlight at World Dairy Expo. Students can learn the skill starting at a very young age, and continue in competitions through college.

At Fox Valley Technical College, dairy judging is an extracurricular activity. There are partner farms to help the students brush up on their skills.

This segment of Life on the Farm outlines how judging works, and what students are looking for in a strong cow.

Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and  Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.

