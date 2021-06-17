Life on the Farm: Easterseals Wisconsin FARM Program

(WFRV) – In this segment of Life on the Farm, Jeremy Hanson learns about a program helping farmers to continue doing what they love, after an illness or injury.

Created in 1989, the Easterseals Wisconsin FARM Program helps farmers return to farming after a disabling accident or illness. Rehabilitation Specialists visit the farm and, with the farmer and family, look over the entire operation, evaluating buildings, terrain and equipment while making note of each task that needs to be performed. The Specialist creates an individualized plan recommending specific equipment as well as modifications to existing equipment and the worksite. The plan may then be submitted to the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation for funding, for eligible farmers.

Since its inception, the FARM Program, with a better than 97% success rate, has helped thousands of farmers with disabilities continue in agriculture, enjoying independence and supporting themselves and their families. The FARM Program proudly serves as a model for similar programs nationwide.