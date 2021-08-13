Life on the Farm: Fall semester at FVTC

(WFRV) – Jeremy is in the studio this week, to catch us up on the offerings at Fox Valley Technical College. Whether you are looking to learn a new skill or earn a degree, they have a fit for your needs.

Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and  Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.

