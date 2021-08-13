Life on the Farm: Fall semester at FVTC

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) - After laying eyes on one another for the first time while at work, two local lovebirds are tying the knot and taking the term 'loyal employee' to a whole new level.

Casually meeting around two years ago while working at Marinette's St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) Thrift Store, Scott Kopish and Laurie Hinkens had no clue they would be saying "I do" in that exact location.