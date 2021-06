MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) - The Appleton man who was charged with the brutal slaying of a Manitowoc man and his daughter back in September 2018, was found guilty in a courtroom on Thursday, nearly three years after the crime was committed.

According to court records, on June 24, after nearly 50 minutes of deliberation, a jury had reached the verdict that 38-year-old Karl Hess of Appleton was guilty to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon.