Life on the Farm: Fertilizer blending

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) - Oshkosh Defense has been awarded a nearly $1 billion contract to integrate a new weapon system onto U.S. Army infantry vehicles to increase lethality, accuracy, and range.

According to the Oshkosh Defense, the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal awarded its organization a $942.9M contract to put in a 30mm Medium Caliber Weapon System (MCWS) onto the Stryker Double V Hull Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICVVA1).