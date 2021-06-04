Life on the Farm: Fertilizer blending

(WFRV) – In this segment of Life on the Farm, Jeremy chats with the team at NEW Ag Services about fertilizer plants, the process of blending fertilizer, and how they deliver it to local farmers.

Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and  Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.

