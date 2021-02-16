Life On the Farm: Fertilizer Costs

(WFRV) – In this segment of Life on the Farm, Jeremy Hanson talks about the rising cost of fertilizer. Will there be supply issues ahead for farms in 2021? He gets perspective from an expert, who says there are many factors in the rising cost of herbicides and fertilizer.

Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and  Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.

